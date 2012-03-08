Turns Out Parabens May Be Safe After All

Parabens may have nothing wrong with them after all. The preservatives used in cosmetics and personal care products have been at the root of the cosmetic industry’s controversy, but there has never been enough substantial evidence to deem parabens completely unsafe. Even so, many people in the beauty industry have been weary of parabens since the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics alleged that they are linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, reproductive toxicity, immunotoxicity, neurotoxicity and skin irritation.

Just to be clear, parabens have been used in products since 1984 and the FDA has continually re-evaluated them. The concern seems to be stemmed from the way parabens act as estrogen. And while estrogenic activity in the body is associated with certain forms of breast cancer, parabens have been shown to have much less estrogenic activity than the body’s naturally occurring estrogen.The FDA website says: “FDA believes that at the present time there is no reason for consumers to be concerned about the use of cosmetics containing parabens.”

According to WWD, in meetings over the past few days the Cosmetic Ingredient Review has re-evaluated parabens and have deemed them safe once again.

“The cosmetic industry formally requested that CIR re-examine the safety of parabens as they are used in cosmetics, and we are gratified that the panel has done so and confirmed the safety of these ingredients,” said Halyna Breslawec, chief scientist for the PCPC to WWD.

Good news for us and the cosmetic industry.

Image via istock.com