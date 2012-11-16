Turkey Day Nail Art Cute Enough to Be the Thanksgiving Table Centerpiece

Ladies, we’ve reached the official countdown to Thanksgiving. With our favorite holiday (yes, favorite – there is nothing better than pie) merely days away, we’re fully in the mindset of training our bodies for the Superbowl of eating. Besides the fact that we’re going to see family members for the first time in months and eat everything from turkey legs to yams, we love the fact that Thanksgiving is a great excuse for some really fun nail art.

If you’re someone who can’t get away with playful manicures during your every day life, the four-day long holiday is the time to swing for the fences. When else can you paint a turkey leg on your ring finger or an entire scene from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving? Next Thanksgiving, that’s when. We’re fully embracing the lively manicures this season, and we hope you will, too.

We’ve rounded up our favorite Turkey Day nail art to prepare you for the week ahead. Between the adorable food art and vibrant fall colors, these manicures could practically count as Thanksgiving decorations.

Do you have a favorite Thanksgiving-themed manicure? Tweet us a picture @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured on BeautyHigh.com.