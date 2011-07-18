Tumblr Offers Beauty Bloggers The Chance To Go To NYFW

If you’re lucky enough to have gotten to experience the backstage chaos that is fashion week, you know that it’s no easy feat. You’re climbing through throngs of hairstylists, makeup artists and models to get your interview and your images to just run off to your next backstage call time (which is most likely across town).

But, as much as your feet are throbbing, you’re stressed about how much work you have to do and your crazy, jam-packed schedule and you’re running on two hours of sleep – you wouldn’t give it up for the world. Well now, Rich Tong, Fashion Director of Tumblr is offering select beauty bloggers the chance to get some backstage access themselves. Tong just posted this on his Tumblr:

With NYFW less than 8 weeks away, we’re looking to send some of the most creative people from our community to cover fashion week on our behalf.

Last February, we were amazed at the incredible coverage from the 24 Tumblr bloggers at fashion week and I can’t wait to see what happens in September. This time around, in particular, we’re looking to include 4 bloggers to specifically cover beauty, hair, shoes & accessories.

If you’d like to recommend someone (or yourself!) for one of those 4 categories, let me know! Send me an email at rich@tumblr.com with a link to the blog, the category of choice and why you think they’d be a great fit. Can’t wait to hear from you guys!

**Please note that to attend NYFW, you must be available to be in NYC for the dates of 9/7-9/16.

Good luck everyone, and maybe I’ll see you backstage!

Which beauty Tumblrs would you like to see win? Do you have any personal faves? Let us know!

