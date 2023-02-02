Shoppers Say Tula’s New Hydrating Moisturizer Is a ‘Game-Changer’ For Dry Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve officially hit February, which means it’s time to fight for our life when it comes to keeping our skin hydrated and flake-free. Seriously, I went outside for about 10 minutes yesterday and when I returned back to my apartment I could barely make a facial expression, my skin was so tight. Being stripped of moisture is never fun—and seriously, you need to act on it if it happens to you because a lack of moisture invites wrinkles. But there are products on the market that actually work to quench exhausted skin, like Tula’s 24-7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream.

If you like to keep your skincare routine simple, this one’s definitely for you. It’s easy to reach for the same cream in the morning and at night, and this two-in-one formula is the perfect thickness for both times of the day. The secret to keeping moisture locked on your skin after using this cream? The superstar pressed oil blend that’s made of camellia seed and argan oils. Trust us, your skin will thank you later.

Tula Skincare 24-7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Other ingredients include Tula’s signature s6pro complex™, which is a blend of probiotics and prebiotics to help balance the skin’s pH so it can do what it’s supposed to do: heal and exist with a powerful moisture barrier. One shopper said it’s totally saved her winter skin. “The new Ultra Hydrating moisturizer is fabulous! These winter months dry my skin out so badly and this has been a game-changer for my dry skin. It leaves my face soft and smooth! I wear it morning and night.”

Another loved how transitional it was from morning to night, saying the moisturizer is “super thick and creamy like what you’d expect from a night cream but is absorbent and light once applied.” Since the jar is packed with natural antioxidants like blueberry, it’ll act as a protective shield on your face against microparticles that penetrate the skin due to everyday pollution that hits your face as soon as you walk outside.

And of course, there are anti-aging properties as well, like the inclusion of apple and watermelon extracts that help reduce and smooth the appearance of fine lines.

Another shopper loved that it’s perfect for those with sensitive skin, which tends to be an additional concern a lot of people deal with in the winter, on top of super-dry skin. “So good,” they wrote. “The texture is thick and soaks in nicely, not greasy. The smell is incredible and so soft. Great for my sensitive skin too.”

Grab a jar of this face cream for $49.98 ($58 value), and you can even pay it off over time with Afterpay.