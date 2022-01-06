Shoppers Have Found The ‘Holy Grail of All Face Cleansers’ That Actually Keeps Their Acne at Bay

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

A face cleanser is the first step in any skincare routine. It’s meant to do exactly what its name suggests—cleanse. You want to pick one that sets the tone for the rest of your regimen and gives you a clean canvas to work with. Sometimes, though, it’s hard to pinpoint the right product for your skin, especially if you have acne. But, shoppers have found one that somehow addresses all of their skincare concerns and then some.

Tula’s The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser purifies, exfoliates and so much more. The gentle formula leaves your skin feeling and looking just as it should after using a cleanser—squeaky clean and luminous as ever. It works great for oily, combination, acne-prone, dry and mature skin, but shoppers seem to love it most for erasing away blemishes. The product name includes the words, “cult favorite,” for a reason.

“This is the holy grail of all face cleansers. I use this every night before bed and it has helped clear up acne and acne scars,” wrote one shopper among the thousands to give it a five-star rating.

Start your beauty routine with a face cleanser that’s a one-stop-shop for incredible skin. The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser will help you get there in no time.

Tula is known for including probiotics and prebiotics in its formulas, including this one. Probiotics balance your skin when there’s inflammation and protect your skin barrier to block out all the bad stuff. The formula also contains chicory root, a prebiotic that nourishes.

As if those ingredients aren’t enough, turmeric, white tea and blueberry enhance skin texture so that the rest of your skincare lineup applies smoothly. By the time you’re done cleansing, your complexion should be free of dirt, makeup and impurities, but not feeling stripped or dry.

“I’ve been suffering with hormonal acne for the past couple of years. I’ve also been struggling with finding a cleanser that works with my sensitive skin,” wrote one shopper. “Tula’s purifying face cleanser has relieved the majority of my acne and helped repair the damages my skin suffered while looking for a cleanser that actually works.”

Reviewers swear it can even help with cosmetic concerns, like evening out skin tone.

“If you need a cleanser to help reduce redness and inflammation, this is definitely something to invest in,” wrote another shopper. “I have been using it for a little over a week and a half, and I am starting to see some positive results already!”

Now that we’ve told you all about this face cleanser’s laundry list of amazing benefits, it’s time to add one to your cart for $28 and check out. Next thing you know, your skin will be glowing and as clear as can be.