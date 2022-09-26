This Skincare Favorite Launched a Cleanser That Smells Like Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding—& It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Picture this: you’re walking down the street in the West Village, turning the corner onto the tiny block that houses Magnolia Bakery. A New York staple, this iconic shop contains the marvelous, legendary Banana Pudding. There’s no one way to describe it, but it’s an experience that you absolutely have to go through—the smell, the taste, they’re all etched in our memory forever. Now imagine that smell in your bathroom—on your body, in a body cleanser.

Thanks to Tula teaming up with Magnolia Bakery, shower time becomes an indulgent feast for the senses—one that makes your skin look glowing and bright at the same time. They’ve come together to create a staple body care treatment you’ll utilize for hydration and exfoliation, the Tula Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator, a two-in-one product that keeps you looking and smelling incredible.

RELATED: This ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum Is Like an Eraser For Your Skin—& It’s 20% Off

Tula Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator

Tula’s Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator promises to buff away any grime, dirt, or acne flare-ups with three incredibly strong AHAs that assist in making skin look brighter, softer, and baby smooth. The two-in-one cleanser and body polish uses lemon peel and banana to, over time, improve upon your skin’s texture, ensuring you get a constant spa-like feel when you get out of the shower.

On top of all of this, it smells exactly like the iconic Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding. A scent that—if you’ve experienced—is one that is reason enough to purchase this product alone.

So if you’re looking to rid yourself of dry, dull skin and smell like the inside of a bakery, head to Tula’s website right now and get this body care product for yourself—did I mention it’s currently 20% off? That discount doesn’t only count towards this product alone—shop the entire website now through through September 28th.