Tula Just Upgraded Its Best-Selling Lip Balm — Thanks to Christina Milian

If you’re anything like me, you’re still wearing face masks pretty often in public places. Between that and the temperatures starting to drop, my lips are craving moisture. But I still want a little something extra, a little color to bump up my look. That’s where Tula’s Christina Milian’s Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm in Pink Coconut comes in. It’s a new and improved version of Tula’s lip-softening balm but with a universally flattering light pink tint. It’s Milian’s first-ever skincare collab! And you’re going to love it as much as I do.

“I’ve always been inspired by Tula’s commitment to inspire confidence, and felt that their clean approach, and being a doctor-founded and female-led brand, was perfectly aligned with what I wanted to represent in my first-ever skincare product partnership,” Milian says. “I’ve always been the person to have 40+ lip products on rotation without ever having the perfect one.” That’s how this “my lips but better” tinted balm came about.

“I’ll reapply it throughout the day to keep my lips hydrated and nourished,” continues the singer/songwriter. “I’m incredibly proud to have worked together with Tula and created one that I think nails it…Plus, it has this natural, delicious, coconut island scent from the coconut oil, so what’s not to like!?”

If you haven’t felt Tula’s Lip Treatment Balm before on your dry lips, now is the time. The formula is enriched with a proprietary blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts to help improve skin smoothness, as well as hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for hydration and antioxidant protection. So not only do lips feel soft and moisturized, they’re protected from environmental elements. Like Christina says, what’s not to like?