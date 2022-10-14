Tula Has Launched a Brand New Holiday Gift Shop—Score Up to 42% In Savings Through December

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We may only just be on the heels of Halloween, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be proactive with your holiday shopping. There’s nothing more stressful than searching for the perfect gift for a loved one with just weeks (or even days) to go before time runs out. Luckily, plenty of our favorite beauty brands are releasing their holiday options early, giving you ample time to secure something the skincare lovers in your life will cherish.

While we can’t recommend a beauty advent calendar, affordable Amazon favorites, or a rare deal from Nordstrom enough, Tula’s new limited-edition holiday gift shop offers plenty of eye-catching discounts that aren’t to be missed. Even better, the retailer is also offering free shipping on all orders as we speak.

Shop full-size product gift sets housed in fun and festive storage bags for nearly half their value (5-piece, 6-piece and 7-piece kits are available), alongside a set of all three of the brand’s best-selling eye balms for just $60 (considering just one of the options costs $38, this is a massive steal). That’s not all—you’ll find holiday themed scented scrubs are also in the gift shop, including chocolate peppermint, sugar plum and gingerbread options.

Whichever you go with, your selection is likely to be a hit. Shop Tula’s one-of-a-kind holiday gift shop from now through December (or until stock runs out).

Celebrate Radiance 7-Piece Skin Revitalizing Kit

Score top-sellers from Tula in this fully-stacked kit, such as the pore-blurring primer, cooling and brightening eye balm and overnight repair treatment cream. For a $276 value, paying $178 for all seven items is like practically getting multiple free products.

Eye Balm Extravaganza 3-Piece Kit

People have raved about Tula’s eye balms time and time again, so the fact that you can get all three in one fell swoop (and for $60 at that) is truly a Christmas miracle.

So Sweet Exfoliating Face Scrub

What’s better than Tula’s OG face scrub? Limited-time scents that remind you of your favorite holiday sweet treats. Shop the complete trio set, or pick out your favorite one for just $24 each.

Tula Best-Sellers Essentials Routine Kit

For the biggest Tula fan in your life (perhaps it’s yourself), restock on all essentials with this five product kit, equipped with every cult-favorite brand seller.