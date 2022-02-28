This ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum Is Like an Eraser For Your Skin—Goodbye Dark Marks, Fine Lines & Wrinkles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are highly formulated concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil the fun. Another reason to join the serum hype train? They contain powerful active ingredients like vitamin C, retinol and AHA/BHAs that are each known to reinvigorate your skin. Woot!

Let’s address the elephant in the room here first: there are TONS of serums to choose from with different ingredients and benefits to boot. To uncomplicate your search, it’s good to opt for a serum that’s well-tolerated by all skin types. That way, your risk of irritation is minimized, even if you pair it with other skincare products in your routine.

That’s why we recommend Tula’s Illuminating Serum. Not only is it safe to use on dry, oily mature and combination skin, but according to shoppers, “the texture is soft and light, and it feels great even on extremely sensitive skin.”

Tula’s best known for its use of probiotic ingredients in its formulations. Much like how probiotics in Greek yogurt is good for your gut, probiotics are also beneficial to your skin—they have been demonstrated to have positive effects on inflammatory skin disorders such as acne and atopic dermatitis, according to a recent study. Rest assured that probiotic extracts aren’t in short supply in this Illuminating serum.

“This little gem was just what I needed for dullness and adding a glow to my routine! Smells amazing and so hydrating,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

The Tula Illuminating Serum is chockfull of skin boosters such as prebiotics, peptides, and Japanese Mandarin. Like probiotics, prebiotics also boast beneficial effects on inflammatory skin conditions, particularly atopic dermatitis. Peptides are another skincare superstar added in this serum because they smooth skin and provide collagen support. And per the brand, the included Japanese Mandarin brightens and corrects uneven tone. That’s always a plus in our eyes, especially if you’re looking to trade your highlighter in for a natural radiant glow.

OK, enough with the science-y jargon. Let’s talk about reviews! After all, this serum has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, with hundreds of five-star reviews to boot. Shoppers love the illuminating product for its ability to rejuvenate their skin.

“I use it morning and night on bare skin,” I use it under the primer in the mornings. I’ve noticed a decrease in blemishes and redness,” said another five-star reviewer.

Another called it “magic in a bottle,” adding: “This stuff has brightened my complexion and has decreased the appearance of my melasma and dark spots drastically!!”

A starter serum that improves dullness, incorporates anti-aging ingredients and is safe to use on sensitive skin is something we’re all on board with. Do yourself a favor and ditch the highlighter for the Tula Illuminating Serum for $68 right now!