This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’

I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as Tula’s Day & Night Cream, a product that’s just about as mystical as can be, according to shoppers.

The repairing lotion uses the power of probiotic and prebiotic extracts to minimize the appearance of redness and irritation, while also ensuring that your skin looks and feels healthy. But what stands out to users the most isn’t the incredible soothing components, but the anti-aging ones. In fact, reviewers have gone so far as saying that the moisturizer itself is “the fountain of youth.”

RELATED: Shoppers Swear This $10 Shampoo Leads To ‘Thicker, Fuller, Better Looking Hair’ In Just A Few Weeks

“Thank you, Tula, for giving me back my youthful skin,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Feel years younger and have no more redness in my face. I have been using Tula for over 2 years and can’t believe what a difference it has made.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tula Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Maybe the anti-aging affects stem from the squalane (not squalene), a hydrating plant-sourced and nutrient-building substance, included in every batch. Reviewers say this nourishing formula not only heals skin, but gives it a “natural, hydrated glow” in just a few dabs.

“I’ve got more compliments on my skin since I’ve been using this product,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I can definitely tell a visible difference.”

For best use, as the last step of your morning and nighttime skincare routines. After just a week of use, you can expect to see less dull-looking and more hydrated skin. Per a study conducted by Tula, 96% of users said the moisturizer doesn’t lead to breakouts and 93% said their skin feels more firm after six weeks of use.

The formula is also without any harmful irritants, such as parabens, phthalates, and formaldehydes, that are unfortunately commonplace in many beauty products.

Now, excuse me while I go off to try and track down that meme’s creator to tell them all about this all-in-one moisturizer.