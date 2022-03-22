This ‘Holy Grail’ Toner Yields ‘Instant Results’ For Acne Bumps—& It’s 50% Off Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, summer is right around the corner (*screams internally*). We don’t know about you, but our skin isn’t quite ready to be on full display yet. Fortunately, we found a product that’ll have skin clear and glowing in absolutely no time.

Tula’s Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner is here to rescue your skin and transform it into a glowy masterpiece that’ll have you taking selfies all summer long. We know that toners often get a bad rep for being too harsh due to strong acids or too drying due to potent alcohol, but there’s no need to shy away from this Tula option. It’s alcohol-free and relies on probiotics, prebiotics, glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid and other skin-loving ingredients that won’t strip away your natural hydrating oils.

The toner gently exfoliates skin to even it out. We’ll get into the amazing ingredients in this product, but we’ll let this shopper’s first impression speak for itself.

“I have never had a toner that has had instant results before,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I have only been using the product for about two weeks, but within the first couple of days, I noticed that the redness in my skin went away and the little acne bumps and texture I had on my chin and forehead disappeared. Ever since I started using it, my skin has been glowing! It’s so smooth and plump.”

Need we say more? Snag your bottle of Tula’s Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner for 50 percent off during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale. It’s discounted today only, so get ready to click that buy button!

What would a Tula formula be without probiotics and prebiotics? This product has both, since they even out skin texture, soothe any irritation and keep the skin balanced. Meanwhile, the star ingredient, glycolic acid, gently exfoliates and helps resurface skin. And just so your skin isn’t left tight and dry, hyaluronic acid swoops in to provide deep hydration. We can’t forget the blueberry and snow mushroom, two antioxidants that protect your complexion.

That was a mouthful, but mixed all together, these ingredients leave your skin smooth, radiant, calmed and moisturized. That’s exactly what we’re going for heading into summertime.

“This toner is gentle on my skin and helps to hydrate my face,” wrote one reviewer. “I have noticed a big difference in the texture and how much smoother my face is from using this.”

To apply, put one to two pumps on a cotton pad and then gently wipe the pad around your face. Do this right after you cleanse your skin in both the morning and night.

“I have been searching for a good glycolic toner and this one is the one!!” wrote another shopper. “It is lightweight on my skin. In the short time I’ve been using it, my skin looks better, brighter and smoother.”

Hurry, fast and grab your bottle of Tula’s Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner while it’s half-off today only!