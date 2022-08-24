Even Night Shift Workers Swear By This Eye Balm That ‘Magically Takes Away Under-Eye Circles’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Stress, work, late nights—anything can easily derail a good night’s rest, leading to annoyances like puffy eyes and dark circles. The good news, however, is that skincare is there to act as a band-aid, a quick fix, a visible solution, if you will, for not hitting the hay as long as you’d like. Our top pick for getting the job done in a flash? Tula’s legendary Glow & Get It Eye Balm, a cooling and brightening formula catered to faking better lifestyle choices.

The eye balm provides a “lit-from-within glow” to the delicate area, offering an “instant pick-me-up” that leaves the skin appearing far more refreshed than pre-application. Energizing ingredients like caffeine firm and tighten fine lines, while hydrating additives such as hyaluronic acid, aloe water, apple and watermelon moisturize. You’ll also get the added benefit of probiotic extracts for smoother skin and reduced irritation and redness.

Just take it from this dedicated user: “I’m a night shift nurse and this eye balm is the sh*t (pardon the swearing). I have under-eye circles for days and this eye balm is a lifesaver! I highly recommend this product—doesn’t sting and cause irritation like other products I’ve tried,” they wrote. “This product cools and magically takes my under-eye circles away. If you work nights—you gotta get this!”

Another person claims it “brightens your under-eyes right away,” writing “this eye balm is awesome. It feels like magic all around your eyes, and is a creamy/balm combo. Sometimes if you go out in the sun right after you apply, it tingles a little, and that feels especially nice during the summer time. I’ve seen a serious decrease in the [darkness] of my dark under-eye circles.”

More proof is in the facts: Through brand-run studies, 100 percent of users agreed their skin “felt hydrated” after the first use, while 86 percent agreed their fine lines and wrinkles looked “less visible.” After one week of use, near equal percentages of subjects claimed their skin felt “more revived and awake,” and looked “brighter, refreshed and more youthful.”

Now that we’ve delivered you all this very important information, all that’s left to do is add the cult-favorite Glow & Get It Eye Balm into your purse, makeup bag, or atop your bedside table.