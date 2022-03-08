Shoppers Say This De-Puffing Anti-Aging Serum Is ‘Like a Cup of Coffee for Your Eyes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If, like us, your natural inclination would be to chug two cups of coffee in the morning to stop the yawning and fatigue, then you’ll be surprised to find out that you can get the same effect for your under-eyes with the help of a single de-puffing product. Get a spike of energy and rejuvenation with this anti-aging eye serum that works like a dream for wrinkles, dark circles and, quite frankly, a serious lack of Z’s.

Tula’s Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum firms your skin to minimize visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines. It also helps to get rid of puffiness and dark circles. The all-star lineup of skincare ingredients and cooling metal applicator join together to make one powerful yet soothing eye serum.

You can splash cold water on your face, use those trendy ice rollers or practice whatever it is you do to try to conquer your sleepiness. However, sometimes, it’s the topical products that can leave the biggest impact. They’re often the quickest and easiest to use, too.

“Just like a cup of coffee for your eyes! Love it,” wrote one reviewer who gave it a five-star rating.

Keep reading to hear about why shoppers can’t stop raving about Tula’s eye serum. It’s a bit of an investment piece in your skincare arsenal, but there’s a reason why it has such glowing reviews and ratings.

To start, the lightweight formula has probiotic extracts that smooth the skin under your eyes, while prebiotics nourish. In terms of anti-aging benefits, peptides firm, sea algae softens the look of wrinkles and pink silk tree decreases puffiness and dark circles.

You’d think all of these ingredients are enough to sell anyone on buying it, but the packaging also includes a super soothing metal applicator that helps wake up your skin in an instant. You won’t be able to stop massaging your under eyes with the applicator because it feels that good.

“I was skeptical but now a believer! I have had puffy eyes for years and nothing has worked until now!” wrote one shopper. “I use half a pump and apply it to both eyes. Feels so cool when applying.”

To use, release a generous amount of product and then massage it around your under eye area. Go ahead and use the serum both in the morning and at night to maximize all of its anti-aging and replenishing effects.

“Really fun to put on, and can feel a soothing, hydrating feeling immediately after application. So grateful to have it this season!”

For wide-awake under eyes that both look and feel brand new, check out Tula’s Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum. It’s the caffeine fix your eyes need on the days when you need a little extra something to get going.