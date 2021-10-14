This Soothing Under-Eye Balm Makes Shoppers Look ‘Years’ Younger—Here’s How

You know that feeling when your under eyes are so tired that it feels like a weight is dragging them down? It’s the absolute worst, and we wouldn’t wish it upon even our loudest upstairs neighbor—and that says a lot.

But your eyes don’t have to feel or look this way, because beauty obsessives have found a solution they swear by. You might recognize Tula’s best-selling Glow & Get It Eye Balm. It’s like a ristretto shot from Starbucks, but for your under eyes, and it has been a customer-favorite for a while now. Fan or not, you should know that there’s a new skin-saving sheriff in town and its name is Rose Glow & Get It.

This pink-tubed eye balm takes the original Glow & Get It one step further. The creamy formula tones and nourishes, but also helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Don’t get us wrong, it still has the same powerhouse ingredients of its predecessor, like hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and aloe. But, now, you can reap the benefits of rosewater and rosehip oil (aka great plant-based alternatives for retinol), too.

You don’t need to throw away hundreds of dollars on fancy glass jars of eye cream to get amazing results. Just try Tula’s Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm and your under eyes will be smooth, awake, and ready to conquer the day.

“I really like its cooling effect and how it feels as if it’s instantly removing puffiness and gently tightening any fine wrinkles or lines,” wrote one reviewer who gave the eye balm a perfect rating. “I bought a second one to carry with me in my purse.” Other shoppers can relate, as they, too, toss this little pink tube into their bags for quick pick-me-ups throughout the day.

“After using this each morning for a couple of weeks, I can honestly say this is a fantastic product,” wrote another shopper.

“It goes on smooth and easy, feels great, cooling without burning or bothering my eyes.” And they even go on to confirm that the formula is suitable for all the sensitive skin folks out there. “I have very sensitive eyes and have no issues. This balm has been reducing under eye puffiness and helps me look less tired.”

The best and only advice we can give you right now is that you should really listen to these reviews. To get eyes that look youthful and feel refreshed, swipe on Tula’s Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm. You might not even need that afternoon cup of coffee anymore.