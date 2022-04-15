Shoppers Are Convinced They’ve Found The Best Dewy Sunscreens That Protect Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Just like how you need your caffeine fix every morning and your daily dose of trashy reality TV every night, you need sunscreen all day every day. It’s not a summer-only type of practice because ultraviolet rays are in every nook and cranny, regardless of the season. Whether you’ve been an A+ student who’s been applying SPF since day one or are a sunscreen newbie, we found the perfect skin-loving sun protection.

Tula’s Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad-Spectrum SPF 30 does exactly what its name suggests. It shields your skin from the sunlight with its broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, and it leaves your skin glowing rather than greasy.

In addition to wearing sunscreen all year round, you should rub it on even when you don’t plan to go outside of your house. The powerful rays can get you whether you have a roof over your head or not. That’s why it’s important to have a strong daily sunscreen like this one from Tula.

In typical Tula fashion, this formula has tons of skincare ingredients that help give you the healthiest glow.

“I love how this makes my skin look and feel!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It’s the perfect dewy glow, and SPF is so pertinent for healthy skin! This will be a new go-to!”

For sunscreen that’s also skincare, get your hands on Tula’s sunscreen gel to keep your skin healthy all summer long and beyond.

RELATED: Murad’s New Sunscreen Helps Get Rid Of Dark Spots While It Protects Skin

Not wearing SPF every day could lead to premature skin aging, which is another reason why you should be slathering yourself in sunscreen on the daily. But you want a formula that doesn’t clog pores or leave behind a white cast (somehow, both are a rarity among sunscreens).

Tula’s sunscreen has a gel texture that is oil-free and not greasy. And because it also adds a stunning glow to your face, you could easily wear the sunscreen alone or under your makeup.

Great for all skin types, this sunscreen’s skincare ingredients include probiotic extracts for strengthening the skin barrier, along with pineapple and papaya for evening out skin tone. There’s also wild butterfly ginger root for shielding the skin from harmful blue light and pollution.

It’s not surprising at all that this daily sunscreen has earned an impressive 4.7-star rating on Tula’s site.

“Wonderful, glowing finish. Works great under makeup and is not greasy,” wrote one shopper.

“I LOVE THIS STUFF! It leaves such a glowy finish on my face and has great protection,” raved another shopper. “I’ve received so many compliments on the ‘glow’ of my skin. Will be repurchasing!”

That’s three *glowing* reviews in a row, so you know the hype is real. Add this summertime essential to your cart right this second so you can reach your max dewy skin potential ASAP.

Want another bestselling sunscreen option? We got you. This lightweight mineral sunscreen absorbs into your skin quickly and leaves a soft matte finish. Reviewers say the silky formula feels like a serum instead of a sunscreen. Plus, the peach extract and wild butterfly ginger add even more radiance and protection.

“I love this sunscreen!” wrote one reviewer. “It leaves a lovely dewy look! It’s the best SPF I’ve used that doesn’t break me out!!”

Another perfect-for-summer skincare set we’re shopping for is this new dynamic duo of skincare products that’s here to get your skin ready for the sun. Expect luminous, hydrated, even skin thanks to the vitamin C-packed moisturizer and serum.

“I already loved the vitamin C serum so the additional vitamin C moisturizer was an added bonus! It has definitely lightened, and in some places, made my dark spots disappear!” wrote another shopper.

If you’ve been waiting to refresh your skincare routine to adjust to summer’s warmer temperatures and increased humidity, this is your sign. Protect your face with one (or both) of Tula’s skin-loving sunscreens, and brighten your complexion with the new Vitamin C Brightening Kit.