StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Party Manicures, Studded Appliques and More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Party Manicures, Studded Appliques and More

Augusta Falletta
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Party Manicures, Studded Appliques and More
10 Start slideshow

After all of the manicures we’ve been seeing on the red carpet during awards season, there’s been no shortage of inspiration for at-home manicures. This week, #NailCall was full of textured manicures (which happens to be one of the biggest trends for spring), graphic accent nails and all kinds of glitter polishes. There’s been a bit of a shift from nail art towards different kinds of textures in manicures lately, but for this week’s #NailCall, we saw a spike in nail art once again.

Take a look at the slideshow above and see the latest #NailCall – you’re sure to be inspired for your own manicure! Be sure to send us photos of your nails for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Letsgogetnailed's party nails have us in the mood for a pinata.

This black and gold glittery manicure from Eye4style would be a stand out on the red carpet. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

There's nothing like a good zebra print manicure like this one on Missalexandrag

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Scotchtapeandrhinestones' neon geometric manicure has us excited for spring nail polishes

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

One of our favorite beauty bloggers, ThisThatBeauty, made quite the statement with an accent nail by Dior. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Would you do a maroon manicure and a glitter accent nail like Taylor_mahlum?

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

These romantic nails from Mely_salvidar have us swooning. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Shine bright like a diamond, like this manicure from Fashcin

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Between the art, the rhinestones and the glitter, we can't tell which nail we like best from Scotchtapeandrhinestones

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

The appliques and teeth nail art on Dippednails' manicure are so rocker chic. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Croissant Tour of Paris

A Croissant Tour of Paris
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share