Tuesday’s #NailCall: Party Manicures, Studded Appliques and More

After all of the manicures we’ve been seeing on the red carpet during awards season, there’s been no shortage of inspiration for at-home manicures. This week, #NailCall was full of textured manicures (which happens to be one of the biggest trends for spring), graphic accent nails and all kinds of glitter polishes. There’s been a bit of a shift from nail art towards different kinds of textures in manicures lately, but for this week’s #NailCall, we saw a spike in nail art once again.

Take a look at the slideshow above and see the latest #NailCall – you’re sure to be inspired for your own manicure! Be sure to send us photos of your nails for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.