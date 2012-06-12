StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Glitz, Glam & Animal Prints

Rachel Adler
by
We’ve said time and time again that we’re obsessed with nail art over here at Beauty High, and luckily we are very much not alone. We’re continuously seeing crazy contraptions drawn on celebrities finger nails, and just last week Ryan Gosling’s face had been spotted on nails. What has this world come to?

Well, staying along that creative line, this week for #NailCall we received a bevy of animal prints, glitter manicures and even a few studded ones in the bunch. Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

@caateryna used Julep's Hayden with Revlon's Whimsical for a fun glitter manicure.

@amuseboucheblog shows off her "see no evil" shot of her red glossy nails with a metallic "bling" finger.

@nananailpolish showed off their fun and bright animal print manicure. This can be mixed with any shades you want of course!

@pinkysnailsTO certainly knows how to add studs to a manicure, adding a bit of glitz and glitter to each finger.

@papayazi tried out a glitter-heavy mani, using Pams & Kins Grillz shade. We love!

We just couldn't resist adding @Lauren_Jacobss' flower manicure!

