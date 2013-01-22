Tuesday’s #NailCall: Water Marbling, Pink Panther & More

We have seen a lot of talent throughout our many weeks of #NailCall submissions, but this week may have taken the cake. Not only did our users make water marbling seem like a breeze (and trust us, you need the patience of a saint to be able to pull that off) but they also created manicures with characters such as the Pink Panther and Minnie Mouse – and they look good. But, that’s not all. We scrolled through fingernails decked out with the perfect chevron mani, gorgeous foil nails and neon animal prints – clearly the cold weather isn’t stopping anyone from having fun with their polish colors.
Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. There are plenty of glittery manicures (and even a rose garden)! Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
This fabulously fun chevron manicure created by letsgogetnailed screams for spring weather.
Annatnails created a gorgeous braided nail with a variety of pink polish shades.
Beautylovin_ showed off her half moon manicure using black and gold polish.
Carlamour53 created a Minnie Mouse manicure with a Mickey detail finger.
Ihellokaite used gold leaf to create this manicure with Zoya's Gilty Topcoat and Nina Ultra Pro Polish in Fuchsia.
Magsss13 decorated her nails with rosebuds, gold glitter and gold leaf to match her floral theme.
Makjax shows off her water marbling skills (topped off with a rhinestone).
Miss_nikka shows off her mixture of animal prints and glitter for this week's manicure.
Rsandiaz shows off her Pink Panther manicure (and quite the set of nail art skills).
Xoreds tried out a variety of nails this week, from color foil to colored animal prints.