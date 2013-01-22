Tuesday’s #NailCall: Water Marbling, Pink Panther & More

We have seen a lot of talent throughout our many weeks of #NailCall submissions, but this week may have taken the cake. Not only did our users make water marbling seem like a breeze (and trust us, you need the patience of a saint to be able to pull that off) but they also created manicures with characters such as the Pink Panther and Minnie Mouse – and they look good. But, that’s not all. We scrolled through fingernails decked out with the perfect chevron mani, gorgeous foil nails and neon animal prints – clearly the cold weather isn’t stopping anyone from having fun with their polish colors.

Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. There are plenty of glittery manicures (and even a rose garden)! Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.