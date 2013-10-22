Tuesday’s #NailCall: Vibrant Colors and Autumn Themes

Fall is definitely in full swing, but that doesn’t mean polish addicts have given up on stand-out hues! From classy purple, hey there aquamarines, to bordering swarthy blues and greens, statements colors are at our fingertips, along with fun details like enlarged floral designs, eccentric animal relics, and even a little Halloween fodder. Spontaneity was key for this week’s collection!

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

