Tuesday’s #NailCall: Vibrant Colors and Autumn Themes

Fall is definitely in full swing, but that doesn’t mean polish addicts have given up on stand-out hues! From classy purple, hey there aquamarines, to bordering swarthy blues and greens, statements colors are at our fingertips, along with fun details like enlarged floral designs, eccentric animal relics, and even a little Halloween fodder. Spontaneity was key for this week’s collection!
Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!
Click to see if you were featured in this week's #NailCall!
Photo:
Jenny Norris
These gray and red nails from @christenecarr have perfectly contradicting patterns, which is why we love them so much.
This peacock mani is super cool from @rockyournails, and the mini gold flecks fit right in.
@qt_nailsbymales did an awesome job of intermixing an already kaledioscopic background with a stretched 3D drawing of the outline of an flower for each nail. Yes!
We can definitely appreciate a gal that matches her nails to her kicks, as @theglitteryblog did.
Glossy red and black nails with studs and shatter details from @shawtyslice? No complaints here!
Very Dexter inspired, from @missalexsandrag, with paint splatters and impressive fingerprint mimicking.
@rikki_see couldn't decide between chevron, stripes, and gaphics, so she did all three!