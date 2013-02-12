Tuesday’s #NailCall: Valentine’s Day Nail Art, NYFW-Inspired & More!

We had plenty of inspiration for our nails this week, from New York Fashion Week to Valentine’s Day. With hearts and runway patterns to inspire us, we saw plenty of interesting (and intricate!) nail designs on both Instagram and Twitter. We fell in love with many of the heart designs (some of which could even carry on past Valentine’s Day), and were thrilled to find a lot of you pulling runway inspiration straight off the catwalk as soon as you spotted it, to put it right on your fingernails.

This week also brought about tons of striking accent nails in colors, patterns and textures. Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. There’s plenty of inspiration for a mid-week manicure at home! Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.