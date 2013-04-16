Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tribal Nail Art and Bright Accent Nails

With Coachella in the air this week, we’re having a hard time focusing on anything that’s not related to music festival beauty. Whether it’s a flower crown or some tribal nail art, the more color, the better. This week’s #NailCall submissions have proven to be equally as obsessed with Coachella, with bold patterns in bright colors dominating our Instagram feeds. One thing is for sure these days: our fingertips are ready for sunny skies and lounging on the beach.

Take a look at some of the brightest, most skillfully painted nails we’ve seen lately from our talented readers. We promise you’ll find some manicure inspiration for spring vacation or the next music festival you’re headed to. Plus, remember to submit your best nail art by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site next week!

