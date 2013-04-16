StyleCaster
Tuesday's #NailCall: Tribal Nail Art and Bright Accent Nails

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tribal Nail Art and Bright Accent Nails

Augusta Falletta
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tribal Nail Art and Bright Accent Nails
With Coachella in the air this week, we’re having a hard time focusing on anything that’s not related to music festival beauty. Whether it’s a flower crown or some tribal nail art, the more color, the better. This week’s #NailCall submissions have proven to be equally as obsessed with Coachella, with bold patterns in bright colors dominating our Instagram feeds. One thing is for sure these days: our fingertips are ready for sunny skies and lounging on the beach.

Take a look at some of the brightest, most skillfully painted nails we’ve seen lately from our talented readers. We promise you’ll find some manicure inspiration for spring vacation or the next music festival you’re headed to. Plus, remember to submit your best nail art by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site next week!

1 of 10

Missalexandrag's chevron accent nail has us swooning. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Alternating between tribal print and a solid color makes for a perfect Coachella manicure, seen here on _Ashbabeinspace

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Wanderlust_pr's pastel paint job belongs on a beach. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Jaclyninwonderland's practically glow-in-the-dark manicure is picture perfect. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Sweetlitchi's nails are so cute that we want this print as wallpaper. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Rockyournails was kind enough to give a full step-by-step tutorial on this striped, floral manicure. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Nailsbykr3b went for some comic book inspired action on her nails this week. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Afund's nails are cheerful and tribal. How could you ever be sad looking down at these nails? 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Mely_saldivar painted nails on nails, and we think it's complete genius (and hilarious). 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Inkfornails' peacock and nude manicure is gorgeous for spring. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

