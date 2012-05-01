StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: A Touch Of Glam

Rachel Adler
by
A manicure can be anything from a demure ballet pink to an all-out glitzy accessory on your fingertips. Considering most of us can’t afford to buy a nice piece of Cartier to hang around our wrists, it’s more sensible to deck out our nails instead.

As we welcome May and the warmer weather that is sure to come with it (fingers crossed…), it seems as if we can’t contain our excitement and instead of neons and brights, we’re reaching for nail art and glitter.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #nailcall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #nailcall.

We fell in love with @juliesim42's printed manicure! Do you think you could do this yourself?

@sloeckener used Essie's Turquoise and Caicos and Trophy Wife to get this fun manicure.

@Kakabeautyblog tested out a ton of different styles for this manicure, but we love the "framed nail" best.

@K_Green18 added a touch of silver glitz to her pink manicure for some fun.

@Melito820 dressed up her nails with golden polish, but it gave them just enough glitz.

@bandedesquatres added a "pop of color" to her manicure (and showed off rings Meier & Sanaa from the boutique jewelry line of the same name as the Twitter handle).

