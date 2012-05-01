Tuesday’s #NailCall: A Touch Of Glam

A manicure can be anything from a demure ballet pink to an all-out glitzy accessory on your fingertips. Considering most of us can’t afford to buy a nice piece of Cartier to hang around our wrists, it’s more sensible to deck out our nails instead.

As we welcome May and the warmer weather that is sure to come with it (fingers crossed…), it seems as if we can’t contain our excitement and instead of neons and brights, we’re reaching for nail art and glitter.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #nailcall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #nailcall.