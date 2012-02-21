Tuesday’s #NailCall: Total Linsanity

It is hard to have fun with your nails without coming off too cheesy or juvenile, which is why we always admire those readers that still embrace the craft of nail art without being too over the top.
You can get inspiration for a good manicure from any where, whether it be a sports team or a spring color palette, but the most important thing to remember is balance. Take a cue from these readers on how to dress up your nails and be sure to send us your own nail art inspiration for next week’s Nail Call!
Who said beauty girls don't like sports? Our amazing JTM @TheAugustaWind submitted this NY Knicks inspired manicure! Even we are jumping on the Lin bandwagon!
Talk about a dream manicure. These pastel lined nails from @azadikushesh are exactly what I want my mani to look like this spring!
@Bombshell_Mel submitted a double dose of nail art perfection with this pastel-toned, stiletto nails. Spring is definitely in the air.
No need for a compact when you have a reflection manicure like @webhautejas. Nothing like a nice chrome finish to make you feel ready to face the world.
@pinxipeople submitted this "sleepover" mani and we have to say we are pretty impressed with her skills. We just hope she didn't mess up her teal and glitter mani during any slumber party pillow fights.
@getyournailsdid used their own highly pigmented polish to create this Mardi Gras inspired mani. No need for a double coat when it comes to d.i.d polish!