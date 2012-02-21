Tuesday’s #NailCall: Total Linsanity

It is hard to have fun with your nails without coming off too cheesy or juvenile, which is why we always admire those readers that still embrace the craft of nail art without being too over the top.

You can get inspiration for a good manicure from any where, whether it be a sports team or a spring color palette, but the most important thing to remember is balance. Take a cue from these readers on how to dress up your nails and be sure to send us your own nail art inspiration for next week’s Nail Call!