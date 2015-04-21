StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: The Color Is Hot Pink

What's hot
Victoria Moorhouse
by
Because of their appropriateness to literally any and every situation—and often, beauty look—pale, dusty, and rosy pinks probably get way more playtime in your makeup bag than the color family’s richer and bolder sister—hot pink. It’s a favorite of Barbie and likely your favorite shade when you turned 10, but you should know that regardless of age and whatever blast-from-the-past girly girl moment it reminds you of, hot pink never goes out of style. It’s a go-to lip pigment and a manicure win, whether it’s being used as a base coat or just an accent hue on your fingers or toes. Now that warmer months are among us (or almost?), it’s time to bring out the bright, neon shades on your nails and beyond. Just ask anyone who traveled to Target to scope out the site-crashing Lily Pulitzer line.

We turned to Instagram to see how nail aficionados were using this color and were so inspired by the range of #NailCall looks submitted. Take a look below for some inspiration and don’t forget to upload your own nail look with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured in next week’s roundup.

The leopard print spots in this hot pink look by @nananailpolish were created by using white and black nail art pens. Perhaps it's time to stock up your supply?

Photo: Instagram: @nananailpolish

Love New York, cool designs, and floral prints? What about a pinkish-purple nail lacquer shade? If you answered yes to both, you'll want to check out this design by @dianabeautynails.

Photo: Instagram: @dianabeautynails

Go for a hot pink colorblocked approach with swirled lines like @nailartbysig.

Photo: Instagram: @nailartbysig

We heart pink... and apparently so does @peonynails6 with this pale pink/hot pink combo that is accented with stripes and a white heart.

Photo: Instagram: @peonynails6

You can't go wrong with a couple coats of hot pink polish! @questforcalm's glossy finish is amazing.

Photo: Instagram: @questforcalm

Take a minimalist approach to hot pink and use just a few dabs of the hue as polka dots in an accent nail similar to this look by @vampnjnails.

Photo: Instagram: @vampnjnails

Use a hot pink polish as the outline to a floral design like @nailartbysig.

Photo: Instagram: @nailartbysig

Combine hot pink with orange and bright yellow for a trifecta of warm colors like @peonynails6.

Photo: Instagram: @peonynails6

