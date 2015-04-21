Tuesday’s #NailCall: The Color Is Hot Pink

Because of their appropriateness to literally any and every situation—and often, beauty look—pale, dusty, and rosy pinks probably get way more playtime in your makeup bag than the color family’s richer and bolder sister—hot pink. It’s a favorite of Barbie and likely your favorite shade when you turned 10, but you should know that regardless of age and whatever blast-from-the-past girly girl moment it reminds you of, hot pink never goes out of style. It’s a go-to lip pigment and a manicure win, whether it’s being used as a base coat or just an accent hue on your fingers or toes. Now that warmer months are among us (or almost?), it’s time to bring out the bright, neon shades on your nails and beyond. Just ask anyone who traveled to Target to scope out the site-crashing Lily Pulitzer line.

We turned to Instagram to see how nail aficionados were using this color and were so inspired by the range of #NailCall looks submitted. Take a look below for some inspiration and don’t forget to upload your own nail look with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured in next week’s roundup.

