Tuesday’s #NailCall: Textured Manicures and Candy-Colored Nails

With spring peeking its head out from around the corner, we’ve been seeing tons of seasonal changes in the manicure world. Textured nails have become a huge trend for spring, along with candy-colored manicures and geometric nail art. This week’s #NailCall has been right on trend with the tips of the season, proving that it doesn’t matter whether you’re on a runway or a sidewalk, because nail art looks good everywhere.

From appliques to brightly colored polishes, this edition of #NailCall is absolutely getting us in the mood for spring. Take a look through some of the best entries from this week above. Plus, remember to send us photos of your nail art by tweeting @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on Beauty High!