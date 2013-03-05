StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Textured Manicures and Candy-Colored Nails

Augusta Falletta
by
With spring peeking its head out from around the corner, we’ve been seeing tons of seasonal changes in the manicure world. Textured nails have become a huge trend for spring, along with candy-colored manicures and geometric nail art. This week’s #NailCall has been right on trend with the tips of the season, proving that it doesn’t matter whether you’re on a runway or a sidewalk, because nail art looks good everywhere.

From appliques to brightly colored polishes, this edition of #NailCall is absolutely getting us in the mood for spring. Take a look through some of the best entries from this week above. Plus, remember to send us photos of your nail art by tweeting @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on Beauty High!

These velvet nails from Leakorban are right on trend with textured manicures for spring.

This turquoise sequin and spots manicure from Kr3b has us in the mood for warmer weather. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

This mix of simple nail art techniques in one manicure on Scotchtapeandrhinestones makes for a sensational set. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Macaroon-colored manicures like this coral and pink one from Lissy_Isol are going to be huge for spring. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

We're impressed with this purple French manicure from Missvanillablue

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Butterfly nails, courtesy of Fashcin, make us feel like flying!

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Prettyinpolish's regal purple manicure is fit for a princess. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Which nail from Annalico is your favorite?

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

These feminine nais from Designsbyeve are ideal for spring. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Would you wear this manicure from Sabzmasih

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

