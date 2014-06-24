Tuesday’s #NailCall: Everything Summer Nails

With this past weekend being the first official weekend of summer, our #NailCall Instagram users showed us what summer is all about. From the hottest summer nail colors to the fruitiest nail art, the summer is definitely starting to heat up. And let’s not forget gold accents and showing some USA pride!

Take a look at our #NailCall roundup from this week and let us know what you think of these sizzling nails. Remember to show off your summer nails by tagging us, @beautyhigh on Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site!

