Tuesday’s #NailCall: Everything Summer Nails

With this past weekend being the first official weekend of summer, our #NailCall Instagram users showed us what summer is all about. From the hottest summer nail colors to the fruitiest nail art, the summer is definitely starting to heat up. And let’s not forget gold accents and showing some USA pride!
Take a look at our #NailCall roundup from this week and let us know what you think of these sizzling nails. Remember to show off your summer nails by tagging us, @beautyhigh on Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site!
Find out if you made this week's #NailCall!
Ready for a summer picnic? @fabfingies sure is with her checkered and strawberry nail art.
Turqouise nails and gold polka dots is @nananailpolish idea of a perfect summer mani and we agree!
We adore @tayloringold's neon arrow tips with accent pineapple nails.
Bring out your inner rocker with these Rolling Stone inspired nails by @theglitteryblog.
Purple is the color of the season and gold accents seem to go hand-in-hand. @erinnoc89 has this amazing look down.
Sailing has never looked so sweet thanks to @nailartbysig's nautical nails.
@nananailpolish is sporting stripes this summer in sweet peaches and pinks.
