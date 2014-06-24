StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Everything Summer Nails

With this past weekend being the first official weekend of summer, our #NailCall Instagram users showed us what summer is all about. From the hottest summer nail colors to the fruitiest nail art, the summer is definitely starting to heat up. And let’s not forget gold accents and showing some USA pride!

Take a look at our #NailCall roundup from this week and let us know what you think of these sizzling nails. Remember to show off your summer nails by tagging us, @beautyhigh on Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site!

Ready for a summer picnic? @fabfingies sure is with her checkered and strawberry nail art. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/746345347695323509_1102717377

@thegiltteryblog is rooting for America by showing stars and stripes. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/744373053944212290_369013561

Turqouise nails and gold polka dots is @nananailpolish idea of a perfect summer mani and we agree! 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/748772924085668502_8115929

We adore @tayloringold's neon arrow tips with accent pineapple nails. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/747063460223151699_3354506

Bring out your inner rocker with these Rolling Stone inspired nails by @theglitteryblog.

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/744853861649852670_369013561

Purple is the color of the season and gold accents seem to go hand-in-hand. @erinnoc89 has this amazing look down. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/745602788734068433_2985568

Sailing has never looked so sweet thanks to @nailartbysig's nautical nails. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/749192173175099329_341731714

@nananailpolish is sporting stripes this summer in sweet peaches and pinks.  

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/748209667646064808_8115929

