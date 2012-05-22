StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Summer Lovin’

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Summer Lovin’

Rachel Adler
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Summer Lovin’
7 Start slideshow

When we tweet out for #NailCall every week, I am constantly amazed at the manicure TwitPics that we receive. From gorgeous summer shades (that I immediately add to my shopping list) to intricate nail art designs, we certainly have a talented group! I impress myself when I can apply nail stickers correctly, so the fact that most of you can DIY your own nail art, has me extremely jealous.

This week we’re clearly lusting for warm weather as the only thing we want on our nails are bright colors and sparkly designs. Although we’ve gotten a bit of rain (and humidity) on the East coast, we’re making up for it by keeping our fingertips fun.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

@amkocis jazzed up her bright blue mani with silver and rhinestones.

@ari_zap chose to dress up her grey mani with a bright yellow accent nail.

@bandedesquatres showed off perfectly-applied tattoo nail stickers, the easiest way to get intricate nail art!

A classic red mani is always a good call, as @Margit shared @LaurenYoung's perfect tips (in front of a flowerbed, no less)!

@StyleCaster had to get in on the action, with floral nail art!

@TaniaJen chose a fun coral shade that we're absolutely loving.

@vvelascop's yellow manicure is decorated with swirls (and a silver star) for a fun take.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

StyleCaster Office DIY: Get The Lowdown On Our Color Story!

StyleCaster Office DIY: Get The Lowdown On Our Color Story!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share