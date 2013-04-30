StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Summer Blues and 3D Nail Art

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Summer Blues and 3D Nail Art

Augusta Falletta
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Summer Blues and 3D Nail Art
10 Start slideshow

Seeing all of the summer nail polish collections for 2013 debut makes us even more anxious for summer than we already were, and seeing the nail art that comes with the summer palette is entirely impressive. From neons to blues to 3D art that takes on a life of its own, the nail art trends for warmer weather have us excited to test out a new manicure every week.

This week’s #NailCall submissions were all about summer blue polish colors and 3D nail art with jewels, gems and studs that would make any manicurist melt. Take a look at the best nail art we saw this week, plus remember to submit your own nail art by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on BeautyHigh.com next week!

More #NailCall From Beauty High: 
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Stiletto Nails and Neon Polish
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tribal Nail Art and Bright Accent Nails
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Matte Textures and Metallic Studs 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

We love a good midnight blue nail polish, and this one's only made better by the bejeweled accent nail on Letsgogetnailed

Rikki_see, we're not only impressed by your ombre painting skills, but also by the sheer amount of blue polishes you own. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

For a fun, graphic manicure, Lindsey75 chose the best color combination possible. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Topbird loves a good half-moon manicure and so do we! 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Thisthatbeauty tested out Clinique's "Hula Skirt" mint green polish and we need to get our hands on this color! 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

The subtle bow on __allthatjazz__'s nails is just enough of a girly touch. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Between the glitter ombre and the yellow and pink detailing, we can't decide which of argyle_salon's nails we like best! 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Fashcindotcom knows it's all in the details with this nude and white delicate design. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Graphic print manicure with a touch of 3D design, anyone? We love dropout_nails' art! 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Simple and feminine, Nananailpolish adorned her ring finger with a gorgeous butterfly. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Ultimate Jazz Fest Packing Guide with Blogger Jessica Sturdy

Ultimate Jazz Fest Packing Guide with Blogger Jessica Sturdy
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share