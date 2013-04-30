Tuesday’s #NailCall: Summer Blues and 3D Nail Art

Seeing all of the summer nail polish collections for 2013 debut makes us even more anxious for summer than we already were, and seeing the nail art that comes with the summer palette is entirely impressive. From neons to blues to 3D art that takes on a life of its own, the nail art trends for warmer weather have us excited to test out a new manicure every week.
This week’s #NailCall submissions were all about summer blue polish colors and 3D nail art with jewels, gems and studs that would make any manicurist melt. Take a look at the best nail art we saw this week, plus remember to submit your own nail art by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on BeautyHigh.com next week!
We love a good midnight blue nail polish, and this one's only made better by the bejeweled accent nail on Letsgogetnailed.
Rikki_see, we're not only impressed by your ombre painting skills, but also by the sheer amount of blue polishes you own.
For a fun, graphic manicure, Lindsey75 chose the best color combination possible.
Topbird loves a good half-moon manicure and so do we!
Thisthatbeauty tested out Clinique's "Hula Skirt" mint green polish and we need to get our hands on this color!
Between the glitter ombre and the yellow and pink detailing, we can't decide which of argyle_salon's nails we like best!
Fashcindotcom knows it's all in the details with this nude and white delicate design.
Graphic print manicure with a touch of 3D design, anyone? We love dropout_nails' art!
Simple and feminine, Nananailpolish adorned her ring finger with a gorgeous butterfly.
