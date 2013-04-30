Tuesday’s #NailCall: Summer Blues and 3D Nail Art

Seeing all of the summer nail polish collections for 2013 debut makes us even more anxious for summer than we already were, and seeing the nail art that comes with the summer palette is entirely impressive. From neons to blues to 3D art that takes on a life of its own, the nail art trends for warmer weather have us excited to test out a new manicure every week.

This week’s #NailCall submissions were all about summer blue polish colors and 3D nail art with jewels, gems and studs that would make any manicurist melt. Take a look at the best nail art we saw this week, plus remember to submit your own nail art by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on BeautyHigh.com next week!

