Tuesday’s #NailCall: Studs & Splatter Paint

As we get into the thick of summer, nail art is showing no signs of slowing down. We actually may be getting even more restless in the heat, and have decided to amp up the accessories we put on our nails instead. One of the major trends that we saw this week was to accessorize the nail (or nails) with gold studs, whereas others chose to decorate with two different shades of “splatter” polish.

All images via Twitter