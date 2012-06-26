Tuesday’s #NailCall: Studs & Splatter Paint

As we get into the thick of summer, nail art is showing no signs of slowing down. We actually may be getting even more restless in the heat, and have decided to amp up the accessories we put on our nails instead. One of the major trends that we saw this week was to accessorize the nail (or nails) with gold studs, whereas others chose to decorate with two different shades of “splatter” polish.
Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
All images via Twitter
@bandedesquatres refers to these studded beauties as her "disco nails" -- we would have to agree!
We had to include our nails in the bunch this week, these turquoise nail wraps are from Nail Rock's fall collection, coming in August. Just a sneak peek...
@clickclash's blue manicure was highlighted with gold studs on one finger for a bit of bling.
@theaugustawind shows off her splatter nail art, as well as her friends' nautical nails and animal print nails. What a talented bunch!
@nananailpolish used Saran Wrap to get this splatter effect on their nails.
@arisgoldberg just couldn't wait to get in on the nail art action with Nail Rock's nail wraps at the @stylecaster and @dove party over the weekend. We never said that nail art was just for girls...