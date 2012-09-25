Tuesday’s #NailCall: Stripes, Spots & Sparkle

Week after week we exclaim about the nail art skills that you guys have, but this week above all others stunned us the most. The talent bar has been set — the nail art we received this week was absolutely stunning, from Marc Jacobs inspired striped manicures to polka dot fun, we were wowed.
Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
All images via Twitter or Instagram.
@madnails couldn't stick to just one pattern, and we're loving the black and white, mix and match vibe.
@amberlove81 described this manicure as her "Barbie Mani" and well, there are no other words.
@bowsandsequins kept things simple yet bedazzled with this purple and gold manicure.
@dippednails tried out turquoise polka dots on a shimmery, silver background.
@itsvaleeruano also chose fun polka dots, but went for multiple colors on a white background.
@jaclynsciara announced her love of ombre (and colored jeans) with this bright ombre manicure.
@karenwall went with all-out bling this week, and we're impressed.
@letsgogetnailed shows off her chevron mani with essence' Absolutely Blue polish and OPI's Bubble Bath.
@pamsandkin took inspiration from the SS 2013 Marc Jacobs show with this striped manicure.
@theaugustawind got into the fall spirit with an oxblood and gold ombre manicure.