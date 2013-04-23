Tuesday’s #NailCall: Stiletto Nails and Neon Polish

Nothing gets us in the mood for spring like neon nail polish and some brilliant nail art ideas. Whether you’re just starting to say goodbye to the deep wine lacquers of fall or you’re in full on spring mode with bright pinks and flower art, your manicure is the best way to say hello to highs in the 70s.
Something must be in the air, because the submissions we received for this week’s #NailCall were all kinds of impressive. From tribal nail art tutorials to stiletto nails with French tips, we were floored by the high caliber of nail art happening with our readers. Take a look at the best submissions for this week’s #NailCall above and remember to tag us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for your chance to be featured on the site next week!
More #NailCall Nail Art From Beauty High:
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tribal Nail Art and Bright Accent Nails
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Matte Textures and Metallic Studs
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Galaxy Nails, Cupcakes and More
We're completely impressed with Dippednails's geometric manicure with a bird accent nail. That's some serious talent!
Lindsey75's neon sunset manicure has us dreaming of the beach.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Dropout_nails went for tie dye nails in spring pastels and we cannot get enough of this print.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Anyone who can translate a shoe into nail art is A-Okay in our book. Way to be inspired, Shellbeezy.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Ladymegsy's edgy stiletto nail with a red French tip is all kinds of awesome.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
As if we could love tribal nail art any more, Blushingbasics created a tutorial for the technique.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Prettygossip proves that leopard isn't the only animal print in town!
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Taniajen's gold glitter manicure is glistening in the sunlight.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Aimeliquitrin does the party nail properly with a red and gold manicure.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram