Tuesday’s #NailCall: Stiletto Nails and Neon Polish

Nothing gets us in the mood for spring like neon nail polish and some brilliant nail art ideas. Whether you’re just starting to say goodbye to the deep wine lacquers of fall or you’re in full on spring mode with bright pinks and flower art, your manicure is the best way to say hello to highs in the 70s.

Something must be in the air, because the submissions we received for this week’s #NailCall were all kinds of impressive. From tribal nail art tutorials to stiletto nails with French tips, we were floored by the high caliber of nail art happening with our readers. Take a look at the best submissions for this week’s #NailCall above and remember to tag us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for your chance to be featured on the site next week!

