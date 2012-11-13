Tuesday’s #NailCall: Stained Glass, Glitter & Gold

This week we may be in between the onslaught of Halloween manicures, and not quite ready to be decking out our nails in their full holiday season glory, but that didn’t stop you guys from sending in some of your best and brightest patterns and glitzy manicures. From animal print designs to written Movember memos, the nail artists in all of you have come out in full force.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter or Instagram.