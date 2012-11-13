Tuesday’s #NailCall: Stained Glass, Glitter & Gold

This week we may be in between the onslaught of Halloween manicures, and not quite ready to be decking out our nails in their full holiday season glory, but that didn’t stop you guys from sending in some of your best and brightest patterns and glitzy manicures. From animal print designs to written Movember memos, the nail artists in all of you have come out in full force.
Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
All images via Twitter or Instagram.
@knailart shows off her stained glass manicure – we're in awe!
@christenecarr mixed up a traditional French manicure with Mineral Fusion's "Rockwall" and a matte top coat.
@_tiffsterrr shows off her animal print pointer finger by choosing to highlight it with stripes on her ring finger – we love the mix and match!
@fearnobeauty may not have planned out this design before she started painting, but we love it anyway.
@letsgogetnailed shows us how to jazz up a classic black manicure with a bit of glitter to get that perfect "starry night" look.
@pamsandkin wants to know what manicures you have in store for Movember – so they painted the question on their nails of course!
@shawtyslice shows off her bright fingertips with a "bling finger" full of bows and polka dots.
@susanna27 decked out her vibrant blue manicure with a bit of gold leaf for some added flair.
@thisthatbeauty shows off her caviar manicure skills with a variety of different shades – we're loving how she mixed it up.
@vamphairstudio got mod with her nails this week, and we're a bit obsessed! Inspired anyone?