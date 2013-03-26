Tuesday’s #NailCall: Springtime Lacquers and Fun, Flirty Textures

Despite it’s slow arrival, spring is in the air. Nail lacquer colors are turning pastel while textures are becoming dominant, and regardless of your nail art know-how, there’s a spring manicure you’ll be able to execute. From half glossy, half matte nails to taking advantage of the wide array of nail stickers at your fingertips, now’s not the time to have a boring manicure.

This week’s #NailCall was full of bright colors and fun textures, bringing fresh tips for the new season. We’re particularly loving the textured nails trend for spring, and our readers are evidently honing in on their texturizing skills. Take a look through this week’s best #NailCall entries and remember to send us your nails tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!