Tuesday’s #NailCall: Springtime Lacquers and Fun, Flirty Textures

Despite it’s slow arrival, spring is in the air. Nail lacquer colors are turning pastel while textures are becoming dominant, and regardless of your nail art know-how, there’s a spring manicure you’ll be able to execute. From half glossy, half matte nails to taking advantage of the wide array of nail stickers at your fingertips, now’s not the time to have a boring manicure.
This week’s #NailCall was full of bright colors and fun textures, bringing fresh tips for the new season. We’re particularly loving the textured nails trend for spring, and our readers are evidently honing in on their texturizing skills. Take a look through this week’s best #NailCall entries and remember to send us your nails tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
This nautical manicure from Fashcin has us saying "Ahoy!"
This turquoise polish on Prettyinpolish has us dreaming of sipping coconut water on a tropical beach.
prettyinpolish/Prettyinpolish
You can never go wrong with cheetah print, something Missalexandrag knows all too well.
missalexandrag/missalexandrag
These rainbow colored polka dots on Mledeerkiss are so fun for spring!
mledeerkiss/mledeerkiss
Need the perfect feminine manicure for spring? Take a note out of Kahnesgal82's playbook and go for pale pink with a glitter nail accent.
kahnesgal82/kahnesgal82
Thisthatbeauty is modeling the Essie nail strips, proving that they're the ultimate warm weather accessory.
thisthatbeauty/thisthatbeauty
Ruffian-inspired half moon manicured nails are the name of the game for Nailsbykr3b.
nailsbykr3b/nailsbykr3b
Searching for the ultimate glitter polish? Try this Wet 'n Wild lacquer, seen on Riqsutin.
ruqsutin/ruqsutin
This red and black updated French manicure on Vamphairstudio has us reaching for a black nail pen.
vamphairstudio/vamphairstudio
Half glossy and half matte, these nails from nananailpolish are right on the textured nail trend.
nananailpolish/nananailpolish