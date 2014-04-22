Tuesday’s #NailCall: Pretty Pastel Manicures

With an abundance of holiday inspired looks, it’s safe to say that Easter weekend was a pretty festive one. With everything from pastel color combinations, to confetti inspired nail art there was a little bit of everything for everyone. Easter might be over, but we can’t wait to recreate some of these looks as spring comes around.

From pastel polk dots to flower inspired mani’s, this week’s #NailCall was anything but bland. Take a peek at our picks for the best manicures this week, and remember to tag us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

