Tuesday’s #NailCall: Pretty Pastel Manicures

Ashley Okwuosa
With an abundance of holiday inspired looks, it’s safe to say that Easter weekend was a pretty festive one. With everything from pastel color combinations, to confetti inspired nail art there was a little bit of everything for everyone. Easter might be over, but we can’t wait to recreate some of these looks as spring comes around.

From pastel polk dots to flower inspired mani’s, this week’s #NailCall was anything but bland. Take a peek at our picks for the best manicures this week, and remember to tag us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

Get inspired by this week's gorgeous nail designs!

@Nailartbysig offers a glittery alternative to plain pastel polish. 

@Nananailpolish's confetti inspired nail art is a hit in our book. 

@Fabfingies created this gorgeous blue manicure accented with glitter. Plus, one nail has a glitter design created by tape!

Spring is here to stay, and by the look of @Nailartbysig's mani, she definitely approves. 

We love @Rikki_see's combination of colors over a white base, we cannot wait to recreate this look. 

Easter eggs have never looked better, thanks to @Nananailpolish's festive mani. 

@Theglitteryblog's mani is a triple threat, we love the combination of bold colors and an even bolder leopard print. 

@Sabzmasih's mani is the definition of flower power. We love this fun look!

