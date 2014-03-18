StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Spring Inspired Mani’s

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Spring Inspired Mani’s

Ashley Okwuosa
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Spring Inspired Mani’s
9 Start slideshow

As temperatures slowly rise, we’re starting to see spring everywhere. Especially on our Instagram news feed, it seems like everyone got the memo for spring inspired manis, and we can’t say we’re not loving the influx of pretty pastels and flower inspired nail art.

Click through the slideshow above to see our favorite nail art of the week and then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

More From Beauty High:
Pastel Nail Polish: The New Hues Perfect for Spring
What’s Next for Nail Art, According to a Top Fashion Week Manicurist
Learn How to Make the Most of Your Negative Space Manicure

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Find out if your manicure was chosen for this week's #NailCall!

We love how @Christenecarr draws inspiration from nature for her latest mani – spring is on the horizon!

@Agarutti matches her mani to her scarf perfectly. 

@Theglitteryblog captures the essence of spring, with this fun and flirty mani. 

Baroque never went away, and we love how @Nananailpolish is reinventing the trend. 

Spring is the season of pastels and @Nailartbysig definitely incorporated this into her mani. 

Yellow is definitely not mellow, @Nailartbysig has proven this with her latest mani. 

@Chloecouturefashions  proves that there is nothing wrong with more glitter. 

@Nananailpolish is getting the best out of this futuristic shade by pairing it with some cool designs. We approve. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Girl’s Guide to Curling Irons: How To Get The Best Curls

Girl’s Guide to Curling Irons: How To Get The Best Curls
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share