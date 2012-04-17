StyleCaster
Tuesday's #NailCall: Spring Fever Manicures

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Spring Fever Manicures

Amanda Elser
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Spring Fever Manicures
Nothing is worse than being stuck inside on beautiful spring days like the ones we’ve been experiencing in NYC lately. But even though we aren’t sitting out in the sun, we can still take away some spring inspiration. We’ve rounded up our favorite spring manicures submitted to this week’s Nail Call.

All it takes is a bold color combo, bright hues and trendy patterns and your nails will be spring-ready. Check out the slideshow above to see if your nails made the cut, and be sure to submit your spring manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #nailcall to be featured next week!

We are in love with @lablondevie's purple and teal combo. The added touch of animal print makes this look a must-have for spring!

This peachy color submitted by @webhautejas is by far our favorite for spring.

These neutral nails with yellow tips by @DiosaNails are the BEST way to brighten up your spring manicure.

We love the paint-splatter look submitted by @theaugstawind. Cute and easy to do!

Always a favorite, @bandedesquatres may be a jewelry line, but they know nails.

Hand painted chevron nails by @alexiseskenazi are the perfect nails for Coachella or any other music festival you plan on attending this season.

