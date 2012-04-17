Tuesday’s #NailCall: Spring Fever Manicures

Nothing is worse than being stuck inside on beautiful spring days like the ones we’ve been experiencing in NYC lately. But even though we aren’t sitting out in the sun, we can still take away some spring inspiration. We’ve rounded up our favorite spring manicures submitted to this week’s Nail Call.

All it takes is a bold color combo, bright hues and trendy patterns and your nails will be spring-ready. Check out the slideshow above to see if your nails made the cut, and be sure to submit your spring manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #nailcall to be featured next week!