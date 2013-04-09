Tuesday’s #NailCall: Spring Color Combinations and Tons of Sparkle

There’s nothing we love more than a manicure that’s just begging to be Instagram-ed. Sure, your favorite faithful red nail polish will always look amazing, but nail art that inspires shock and awe in onlookers thrills us. Each week when we look at the #NailCall submissions from our über talented readers, we’re always amazed at the creativity that never seems to go away.
This week, manicurists (professional or otherwise) sent in their best nail art that excited us to no end. From mini art canvases used for portraits to more glitter than we’d know what to do with, there was no shortage of remarkable nail art to inspire us. Take a look at this week’s #NailCall submissions above and remember to send us your best nail art tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
Whoa! We love that Hayleyfrench stepped up her nail game by making them the ultimate jeweled accessory.
JuliaMurphree went for a neutral toned fishnet manicure (using some fun nail stickers), a fun accessory to match any outfit.
Rikki_See also went for a crisscross manicure, opting for a red and black color combination.
Kahnesgal82's glitter and sea foam green pairing has us ready for summer vacation.
Pillowmintb's new age French manicure is getting us in the mood for the "Finding Nemo" sequel.
Nananailpolish went for a simple metallic and black manicure with a huge impact.
Nailsbyjme's ballet pink and mint green color combo is beautifully accented with roses painted on her ring fingernail.
