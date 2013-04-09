Tuesday’s #NailCall: Spring Color Combinations and Tons of Sparkle

There’s nothing we love more than a manicure that’s just begging to be Instagram-ed. Sure, your favorite faithful red nail polish will always look amazing, but nail art that inspires shock and awe in onlookers thrills us. Each week when we look at the #NailCall submissions from our über talented readers, we’re always amazed at the creativity that never seems to go away.

This week, manicurists (professional or otherwise) sent in their best nail art that excited us to no end. From mini art canvases used for portraits to more glitter than we’d know what to do with, there was no shortage of remarkable nail art to inspire us. Take a look at this week’s #NailCall submissions above and remember to send us your best nail art tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!