Tuesday’s #NailCall: Splatter Paint and Holographic Nail Polish

The best part about bright summer nail polish is the bold nail art that comes along with it. From neon splatter paint to ombre animal print, summer is no time for nudes and neutrals. It seems the manicurists (both professional and recreational) of Instagram have taken a liking to summer brights as well, because we saw nothing but punchy, bold colors in our newsfeed.

We’ve put together our favorite manicures from this week’s #NailCall and they’re quite impressive. From holographic nail polish to 3D appliques, there’s no shortage of nail art inspiration. Take a look through our favorite manicures and submit your best nail art by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on Beauty High next week!

