Tuesday’s #NailCall: Splatter Paint and Holographic Nail Polish

Augusta Falletta
The best part about bright summer nail polish is the bold nail art that comes along with it. From neon splatter paint to ombre animal print, summer is no time for nudes and neutrals. It seems the manicurists (both professional and recreational) of Instagram have taken a liking to summer brights as well, because we saw nothing but punchy, bold colors in our newsfeed.

We’ve put together our favorite manicures from this week’s #NailCall and they’re quite impressive. From holographic nail polish to 3D appliques, there’s no shortage of nail art inspiration. Take a look through our favorite manicures and submit your best nail art by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on Beauty High next week!

1 of 10

Rikki_See opted for nail stickers this week, and we're still impressed. We'll take two packs, please.

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Would you wear this striped and splatter painted nail art from Dropout_Nails?

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Afund's animal print ombre nails are a fun mix of two different nail trends. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Mely_saldivar mixed purple colors and glitter textures for a manicure that keeps you guessing. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Nananailpolish's pearl and glitter accents are making her nails ready for a party. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Topbird's nature-inspired nails are the cutest accessory for a weekend brunch. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Eye4style went for a white and black mod manicure, accented by a larger than life watch. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Would you recreate Sabzmasih's rainbow ombre nail art? 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Lizzie_de_ruiz's holographic nail art makes us want to try this trend immediately. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Four sets of nail art are better than one, seen here from Vivace_ptown. Which is your favorite? 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

