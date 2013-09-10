Tuesday’s #NailCall: Speckles and Fun Shapes

Speckles was a mini-trend of the spring season earlier this year, and the carefree accent again could be making a whimsical return on our tips. This week’s #NailCall is a bit inspired by childhood memories with pastels and bright hues as the base topped by impressive drawings of charming characters, English phone booths, and tons of sprinkles and sporadic dots. All you’ll need when rocking these youthful embellishments is a vibrant pink lip, and maybe even a vintage tee recalling iconic images of the ’80s. Time to get your Jem and the Holograms on!

Take a look at our picks for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

More From Beauty High:

DIY Nail Polish Organizers For Your Growing Collection

NYFW Nail Art: A Color-Blocked Manicure

Watch: Get the Window Pane Manicure From Tracy Reese