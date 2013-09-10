StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Speckles and Fun Shapes

Shardae Jobson
by
Speckles was a mini-trend of the spring season earlier this year, and the carefree accent again could be making a whimsical return on our tips. This week’s #NailCall is a bit inspired by childhood memories with pastels and bright hues as the base topped by impressive drawings of charming characters, English phone booths, and tons of sprinkles and sporadic dots. All you’ll need when rocking these youthful embellishments is a vibrant pink lip, and maybe even a vintage tee recalling iconic images of the ’80s. Time to get your Jem and the Holograms on!

Take a look at our picks for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

1 of 11

Find out if you made it into this week's #NailCall!

@nailart shows off a cool electric blue vinyl, with one horizontally striped black and white nail itching for a lil' attention!

How amazing is this Lisa Frank meets pop art one! Super fun from @nailart (and wait a minute, is that Casper?)

She wears her (few) heart(s) on her hands. By @nananailpolish : "Added Gold Hearts to @shopncla â€¢The Spa Comes To Me!â€¢ #northofsunset"

The underrated newspaper print, done with the always fashion forward ombre touch, thanks to @grneyegoddess7.

@Tashasnails was clearly having a flower child moment.

A totally quaint, English moment with @agirlandherpolish.

Naturally, @keylalaa_, goes by this slogan only when it comes to her #nailcall: "You are never fully dressed without a good manicure"!

@Oblassa got birthday party cake meets the '80s just right!

We're loving @herrmham's matte black and metallic pattern for fall – how much do you want to copy this look?

@Mledeerkiss created a fun geometric print that we're dying to recreate at home. 

