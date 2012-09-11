Tuesday’s #NailCall: Sparkles, Stripes and Everything Nice

Fall is coming and for this week’s #NailCall many of you showed us your dark shades while others are holding on to summer with bright colors and flowers. Nails have become just as important as makeup and accessories to finish off an outfit and we’re loving the sparkle. From glitter to all-out water marble designs, everyone is getting creative with their nail art designs.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter or Instagram.