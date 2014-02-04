Tuesday’s #NailCall: Simple Embellishments and Sports Fan Nail Art

We love incorporating geometric patterns and subtle details into our manicures. Little details are simple, fun and they make enough of an impact that people will ask about your manicure. All in all, it’s just a fun way to spice up your nails. Whether you’re using different colored polish, small shapes or you’re playing around with textures, the outcome is always superb. After seeing this week’s #NailCall submissions, it’s clear that our readers are into the subtle details — and, of course, Super Bowl nail art.

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

More From Beauty High:

Super Bowl Nail Art: Cheer on Your Team With These Nails

How to Make Your Nails Dry Faster

10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Nail Polish