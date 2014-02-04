StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Simple Embellishments and Sports Fan Nail Art

Ashley Okwuosa
We love incorporating geometric patterns and subtle details into our manicures. Little details are simple, fun and they make enough of an impact that people will ask about your manicure. All in all, it’s just a fun way to spice up your nails. Whether you’re using different colored polish, small shapes or you’re playing around with textures, the outcome is always superb. After seeing this week’s #NailCall submissions, it’s clear that our readers are into the subtle details — and, of course, Super Bowl nail art.

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

Whether you're a fan of elaborate nail art or simple embellishments, this week's #NailCall will give you plenty of inspiration for your next manicure. 

@Nananailpolish rings in the Chinese New Year with this lacy nail art. 

@Nailartbysig's Broncos may not have won the Super Bowl, but her team spirit is seriously impressive. 

@Agarutti's intergalactic inspired manicure is definitely out of this world. 

We love the geometric patterns on @Nailartbysig's manicure.

@Christencarr spiced up her neutral polish with some embellishment and we love the outcome!

We love @Theglitteryblog's nail tribute to the 2014 Super Bowl champions. 

@Alicialynn's manicure is leaving us green with envy. 

@Rikki_see's array of colorful polishes are set to make a gorgeous mani! 

