Tuesday’s #NailCall: Seeing Spots

One of the easiest ways to dress up a simple manicure is by adding a few polka dots (or glitter) and heading out the door. We know this, and apparently you know this too, as we got an overwhelming amount of spotted manicures this week. Whether it was just a few polka dots at the top of the nail (or creatively added against the cuticle) DIY nail art doesn’t need to be difficult to pull off, and you certainly proved it.
Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
All images via Twitter.
@angelmjohnson dressed up her neutral manicure with just a few black polka dots.
@nananailpolish shows off their @shopncla blue manicure with a coat of silver sparkles.
@vvelascop completed her black manicure with silver studs.
@hellohitomi called this a "sparkle party" manicure, alternating between silver tipped nails and all-out glitterati.
@kahnesgal82 chose a neutral glitter gradiant for her manicure.
@lyndsie_lee did Minnie Mouse proud with her red polka dot manicure complete with a bow.
@mledeerkiss' summer bright manicure couldn't be complete without at least a few bright spots.
@pamsandkin admit to their obsession with ombre and animal print, but we noticed they also have a weakness for sparkle.
@pillowmintb got crafty with nail stickers for this spotted bling finger.
@susanna27 completed her summer manicure with some glitter confetti.