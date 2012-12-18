Tuesday’s #NailCall: Santa Hats, Christmas Trees & Snowflakes

With the holidays upon us, all we can think about are snowflakes, Santa Claus and Christmas trees. Alright, that may be an exaggeration – but those items are at the forefront of our minds. Which is why it makes perfect sense that they are also on our fingertips. For this week’s #NailCall, we were flooded with holiday nail art, from dreidels to snowmen.

Check out the slideshow above for our picks of this week’s #NailCall. If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, you will be after looking through these manicures. Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.