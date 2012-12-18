Tuesday’s #NailCall: Santa Hats, Christmas Trees & Snowflakes

With the holidays upon us, all we can think about are snowflakes, Santa Claus and Christmas trees. Alright, that may be an exaggeration – but those items are at the forefront of our minds. Which is why it makes perfect sense that they are also on our fingertips. For this week’s #NailCall, we were flooded with holiday nail art, from dreidels to snowmen.
Check out the slideshow above for our picks of this week’s #NailCall. If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, you will be after looking through these manicures. Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
These adorable Christmas trees by @susanna27 are perfect for the holiday.
@sbtorrens wowed us all with her dreidel nail art – we've never seen Chanukah nail art quite so detailed and neat!
@jaclyninwonderland's adorable polar bear nail is perfect for the holidays – and for anyone hoping for some snow.
@ihellokaitemixed up the red and white polka dots with Santa's belt buckle to get into the spirit of Christmas.
@manemoves chose to mix sparkles for her manicure – we're loving this one for New Year's Eve.
@moriah_wilson went with a more subdued red and gold French tipped manicure for the holidays.
@mynailstagram chose a snowy manicure, adding an adorable little snowman to her ring finger.
@rikkiciminsky went for a sparkly red manicure for the holidays, and we're loving the look.
@susanna27 also tried out a snowflake manicure with a mix of gorgeous blues.