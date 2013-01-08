Tuesday’s #NailCall: Roses & Gold Foil, Plus Salma Hayek Gives Away Polish!

For this week’s #NailCall, we were flooded with a mix of neutral manicures and bright hues to start off the new year on the right foot. From rose prints to gold foil nails we are constantly impressed by our reader’s DIY abilities and this week was no different. While many of you may have stuck to neutrals and deeper shades for the winter months, we’re happy to see some of you dipping your fingers (pun intended) into the brighter color palettes already.

Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall. Plus, if you were one of the lucky #NailCall’s to be featured in this week’s post, Salma Hayek will be choosing her favorite nail artist to win 13 polishes from her Nuance polish line (pictured below). The line (a recent addition to Hayek’s full Nuance range, inspired by her grandmother) boasts 30 polish shades and is sold at CVS stores around the country. We will notify the winner via Instagram or Twitter by January 16 – good luck!