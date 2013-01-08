StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Roses & Gold Foil, Plus Salma Hayek Gives Away Polish!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Roses & Gold Foil, Plus Salma Hayek Gives Away Polish!

Rachel Adler
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Roses & Gold Foil, Plus Salma Hayek Gives Away Polish!
10 Start slideshow

For this week’s #NailCall, we were flooded with a mix of neutral manicures and bright hues to start off the new year on the right foot. From rose prints to gold foil nails we are constantly impressed by our reader’s DIY abilities  and this week was no different. While many of you may have stuck to neutrals and deeper shades for the winter months, we’re happy to see some of you dipping your fingers (pun intended) into the brighter color palettes already.

Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall. Plus, if you were one of the lucky #NailCall’s to be featured in this week’s post, Salma Hayek will be choosing her favorite nail artist to win 13 polishes from her Nuance polish line (pictured below). The line (a recent addition to Hayek’s full Nuance range, inspired by her grandmother) boasts 30 polish shades and is sold at CVS stores around the country. We will notify the winner via Instagram or Twitter by January 16 – good luck!

Nuance_Nail_polish

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

@Smartmuggin
painted her nails a soft neutral shade and added gorgeous red rose
stencils on top – this is certainly one floral print we can get behind.

@Beautybesties jazzed up her red manicure with polka dots – but these aren't any dots – they're made with a silver glitter polish.

@wanderlust_pr shows off her teal fingernails and geometric nail stickers.

@JohannasBananas created a gorgeous sunset with trees in the forefront for this week's #NailCall.

@Missashleigh chose contrasting pink and turquoise shades for her fun update on a French manicure.

@Rikki_see shows off her fun take on a French manicure pairing black and gold hues.

@Sjoyod's pink and clear nails were decorated with confetti glitter mimicking Dalmatian spots!

@Theaugustawind shows off her multi-colored manicure experimenting with gold foil.

@Webhautejas mimicked window panes with her fingernails for this week's #NailCall.

Dress up your nude manicure with heart-shaped rhinestone's like @Ihellokaite did.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fake a Winter Glow with These Tinted Moisturizers

Fake a Winter Glow with These Tinted Moisturizers
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share