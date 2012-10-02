Tuesday’s #NailCall: Roses, Bows & Splatter Paint

We are continuously floored by the nail artist talents all around us. While we love a great strong solid colored manicure, when someone shows off their skills with nail tolls we can’t help but be impressed. This week for #NailCall there were plenty of skills being flaunted, from cartoon slime to polka dots and bows.
@baby_you_gawgus
showed off her cartoon slime nail art (in bright neons, we might add)
proving that fall is no reason to shy away from the brights.
@pamsandkin show off their sparkly nude nails decked out with black roses and studs.
@nobodygirl's oxblood mani needed just a touch of yellow to help break up the bold color.
@90district shows off their orange and gold manicure (with multiple different patterns we might add) proving that every nail doesn't have to look the same.
We're loving @jaclynsciara's spotted manicure and how she chose a completely spotty nail (and just a few accent dots) – Dominos anyone?
@kahnesgal82 admitted that her splattered manicure got a bit messy, but the results are so much fun!
Polka dots and bows, what could be better? @lissy_isol's manicure is spot-on.
@mayasc got artsy with her magnetic manicure and we love the results!