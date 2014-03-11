Tuesday’s #NailCall: Return of the Ombre and 3D Nail Art

Just when we thought we had heard the last of the ombre trend, it sneaks back up on us. Well sort of – you can skip the hair dye and wear the trend on your nails instead! The great thing about the ombre nail trend is that you can experiment with any color, vivid pinks, deep blues and fiery reds. If ombre is not your thing, give your mani an out-of-this world makeover by adding 3D nail art.

Whatever your preference is, the ladies on Instagram have explored every option and are bringing their “A” game. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

