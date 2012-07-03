StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Red, White and Blue

Danielle Pistono
by
Tomorrow is the 4th of July and many of you are planning out the perfect patriotic look for the holiday. This includes the finishing touches on your nails, obviously. This week’s #NailCall included sailor stripes and bold fireworks, along with a whole lot of red, white and blue. Our Twitter followers are certainly a talented bunch, and they gave us plenty of inspiration for our last-minute holiday manicures.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter

@xXMsStylesXx chose glossy sailor inspired nails for the 4th.

@labellefemmekay added glitter tips to her red and blue mani.

@TheAugustaWind went with firework nails this summer holiday.

@courtney_dana's accent nails really pop against the simple bright red.

@NotesandNails showed off their picnic inspired nails.

