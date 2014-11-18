Tuesday’s #NailCall: Purple Craze

When it comes to colors, it’s pretty difficult to pick a favorite. Out of hundreds of hues, how can we possibly commit to just one? Sure, we go through phases where we’re like “that’s our color,” and we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it seems that purple is having its moment.

When we turned to Instagram this week, our newsfeed was flooded with a stream of purple. From lavender to violet, we saw it all, and now we’re pretty hooked on the color ourselves – just take a look at our slideshow, above, and we’re pretty sure you will be too. Also, let us know in the comments what your favorite color to rock on your nails is, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

