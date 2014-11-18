StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Purple Craze

When it comes to colors, it’s pretty difficult to pick a favorite. Out of hundreds of hues, how can we possibly commit to just one? Sure, we go through phases where we’re like “that’s our color,” and we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it seems that purple is having its moment.

When we turned to Instagram this week, our newsfeed was flooded with a stream of purple. From lavender to violet, we saw it all, and now we’re pretty hooked on the color ourselves – just take a look at our slideshow, above, and we’re pretty sure you will be too. Also, let us know in the comments what your favorite color to rock on your nails is, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

@kitoffkilter used the most gorgeous shade of purple. Plus, we're loving the cool design.

@dianabeautynails added a fun twist to her manicure with the cutest tribal acccent nail ever.

@nailartbysig used different shades of purple, as well as different designs to give her nail look some serious dimension.

@theglitteryblog used shades of pink and purple for her negative space nail art design.

We're loving @nananailpolish's lastest creation -- flower power for the win.

@musicluvingshortgirl has some serious detailed nails, which one is your favorite?

@theglitteryblog proved that the ombre trend isn't over just yet.

@fabfingies created the perfect "school girl glam" look using plaid and glitter.

