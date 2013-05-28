Tuesday’s #NailCall: Punchy Brights and Glitter Nail Polish

After a long weekend, nothing gets us ready for the week ahead like some bright, summertime nail art. Coordinating a bold turquoise and a chunky glitter or some leopard nail art with a 3D texture makes for a manicure that’s sure to get your tips noticed during the warm weather ahead.

This week’s #NailCall submissions had everything from Memorial Day nail art to jelly bean-inspired tips, and we’ve gathered up enough manicure inspiration for at least a month. Take a look at some of our favorite nail art from this week’s #NailCall and remember to send in your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

