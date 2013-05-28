Tuesday’s #NailCall: Punchy Brights and Glitter Nail Polish

After a long weekend, nothing gets us ready for the week ahead like some bright, summertime nail art. Coordinating a bold turquoise and a chunky glitter or some leopard nail art with a 3D texture makes for a manicure that’s sure to get your tips noticed during the warm weather ahead.
This week’s #NailCall submissions had everything from Memorial Day nail art to jelly bean-inspired tips, and we’ve gathered up enough manicure inspiration for at least a month. Take a look at some of our favorite nail art from this week’s #NailCall and remember to send in your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
More Nail Art From Beauty High:
How to Match Your Bikini, Sunglasses and Nail Polish For the Beach
Laura Mercier Introduces Summer Nudes Nail Polish Collection
10 Things That Are Bound to Happen Every Time You Paint Your Nails
We love this alternating nail art from Nailsbykr3b and we need to get our hands on this glitter polish that looks like giant polka dots!
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Nananailpolish got into the Memorial Day spirit with festive red, white and blue nail art.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Tinascoop went for jelly bean-inspired nail colors with some friends.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Nicolevr1's glossy turquoise polish and pale yellow ring make for one classy manicure.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
If we could have chevron nail art every day of the week, we would, and Mely_saldivar wears it well.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Glitter gradient nails are always a fun option, something that Afund knows all too well.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Blushingbasics, we heart glitter too, especially when it comes in a gold and pink color combination.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Gonewiththecinn's blue on blue French manicure with a party nail is a fun new take on the classic style.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Between the leopard print and the 3D Chanel nail art, it's not possible for us to love Dropout_nails' manicure anymore than we already do.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Ohmygodshoez shows off the prettiest pastel Dior nail polishes perfect for summer.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram