Tuesday’s #NailCall: Psychedelic Prints

Rachel Adler
by
When it comes to nails, we’re always on the lookout for some inspiration. And, what better place to find it, then from all of you? That’s why we do a weekly nail art roundup using social media – each week, we simply ask our users to submit their best manicures using the hashtag #NailCall for chance to be featured on the site. This week, we saw a ton of graphic manicures we loved – some were downright psychedelic and some were a bit more subdued. All of them though were something we want to replicate ourselves!

Take a look for yourself, above, at our roundup of the best looks from this week’s #NailCall, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

@kitoffkilter wowed us with her neon kaleidoscope nail art design, which yes, she painted herself.

@Vamphairstudio showed off their look of the day, this fun negative space nail design.

@theglitteryblog added simple studs to her holographic polish to up her nail game even more.

@Nananailpolish gushed over the brand new NCLA x Steph Stone nail wraps and let's just say we want them all too.

@nailartbysig bragged about her gorgeous WAH Nails prismatic Union Jack mani, and we can see why!

@dianabeautynails used Gwen Stefani for OPI for this fun marble manicure.

@fabfingies showed off her favorite nail looks of the month, which all happened to include fabulous prints.

@aimeliquitrin went for a subtle take on a graphic nail, which we absolutely love. We'll take that ring too!

