Tuesday’s #NailCall: Psychedelic Prints

When it comes to nails, we’re always on the lookout for some inspiration. And, what better place to find it, then from all of you? That’s why we do a weekly nail art roundup using social media – each week, we simply ask our users to submit their best manicures using the hashtag #NailCall for chance to be featured on the site. This week, we saw a ton of graphic manicures we loved – some were downright psychedelic and some were a bit more subdued. All of them though were something we want to replicate ourselves!

Take a look for yourself, above, at our roundup of the best looks from this week’s #NailCall, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

